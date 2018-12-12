CSU announces dates for fall commencement ceremonies

By Olivia Gunn | December 11, 2018 at 11:23 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 12:34 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced the dates for its fall commencement ceremonies.

720 graduates will be honored and recognized. All ceremonies except the Graduate Hooding Ceremony will be held at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center.

The Graduate Hooding Ceremony is a new addition to the commencement ceremonies and will be held in University Hall.

See the schedule for commencement ceremonies below:

  • Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.- Graduate Hooding Ceremony
  • Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. - College of Education and Health Professions
  • Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. - College of Arts & Turner College of Business
  • Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. - College of Letters and Sciences

