Early College Academy in Columbus gets new adult literacy classroom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Early College Academy in Columbus has a new, improved adult literacy classroom.
Officials from Columbus Technical College and the Muscogee/Columbus Literacy Alliance celebrated the upgrade with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
The college’s Adult Education Department donated time and provided significant upgrades to the classroom in an effort to streamline the relationship between the two organizations. The adult education department works with Literacy Alliance to refer students who prefer a smaller learning environment to work on reading and math to build confidence as they progress towards earning their GED.
“It doesn’t matter what level you’re at in your life, you’ve got to start somewhere,” said April Hopson, director of Adult Education at Columbus Tech. “And so, we believe that no matter where you’re at, we’re going to come to you-and figure out what you need and accommodate and make sure you can achieve that. Because education is the one thing that can never be taken away from you, and it’s the one thing that can give you power and that’s why we’re all here today.”
The Columbus Tech Adult Education Department donated a testing machine, testing materials, updated books, and a classroom upgrade to include paint, a white board, and furniture.
