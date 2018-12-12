Early College Academy in Columbus gets new adult literacy classroom

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re at in your life, you’ve got to start somewhere,” said April Hopson, director of Adult Education at Columbus Tech. “And so, we believe that no matter where you’re at, we’re going to come to you-and figure out what you need and accommodate and make sure you can achieve that. Because education is the one thing that can never be taken away from you, and it’s the one thing that can give you power and that’s why we’re all here today.”