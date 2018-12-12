GUEST SEGMENT: Columbus organizations bring awareness to heat and energy assistance in GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two Columbus organizations want to make sure you stay warm and cozy this winter season.
Anthem and Amerigroup are partnering together to help provide awareness for heating and energy assistance across the state of Georgia.
HEAT, or the Heating Energy Assistance Team, is the oldest fuel fund in Georgia since they have been providing those in need with assistance since 1983.
Those interested in receiving the assistance must fall below less than 60 percent of the poverty level and be facing a disconnection of services.
Representatives with Amerigroup say they wanted to join in on Anthem’s push for HEAT because they are both organizations that are interested in assisting the community.
To apply for assistance, click here.
