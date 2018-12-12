House of Heroes completes 1,000th home repair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The House of Heroes reached a milestone on Tuesday.
The organization completed its 1,000th home repair along with volunteers from Synovus in Columbus.
Sgt. Anna Lopardo was the recipient of Tuesday ‘s repair. Lopardo served in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 2011. Her home needed painting and minor repairs. She was speechless to be chosen and surprised to be the 1000th home.
“I saw them doing stuff before, but you don’t really understand it until they actually come to your house and help you out. I didn’t think I was the type of person who needed help, but then I stepped back and there they were,” said Lopardo.
Lopardo was also presented with a flag that had flown over the capital.
