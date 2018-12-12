LaGrange officers teach policing classes in Republic of Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A pair of LaGrange police officers traveled to a different Georgia to teach officers in the Republic of Georgia about officer safety.
Lt. Eric Lohr and Senior Officer Jim Davison recently led a class in Officer Safety for Single Officer Patrol Units for the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The class consisted of about twenty law enforcement officers.
They covered procedural justice, police legitimacy, de-escalation techniques, dynamics of officer/citizen encounters, unknown risk and high risk traffic stops to include scenario based training applications.
“It was certainly an honor to be asked by the INL to lead this class. I look forward to being a part of any future efforts to move the Georgian Police Force in a positive direction," said Lt. Lohr.
“It was very educational for me also to see how other police in the world operate and left me with an appreciation for how we do things in LaGrange," said Davison.
Representatives with the LaGrange police are expected to return to Georgia in 2019 for further collaboration.
