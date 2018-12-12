More Sunshine Before the Rain

We stay dry today, but rain chances are on the rise late Thursday as another storm system makes its way to the Southeast. Clouds will increase in coverage tomorrow before rain moves in Thursday night and lingers throughout the day Friday. We expect mainly rain in the Valley with any thunderstorms to the south as a warm front lifts in from the Gulf. Any lingering showers taper off Saturday, but some clouds will stick around through Sunday keeping temperatures running below average—40s in the morning and 50s in the afternoons. For now, early next week looks cool and dry.