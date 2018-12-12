New restaurant coming to Main Street Village in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | December 12, 2018 at 5:58 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 7:18 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new restaurant is coming to Main Street Village in Columbus.

Business partners of Trevioli Italian Kitchen are teaming up to bring Hudson’s to replace a former tavern grill and bar. The restaurant is set to open in mid-January 2019.

Similar to Tevioli, Hudson’s food will be made to order without the use of heat lamps, fryers, or microwaves. Owners say the menu will consist of a variety of food, mostly American cuisine.

Main Street Village is located on Veterans Parkway near Columbus Park Crossing.

