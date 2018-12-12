Organization hosts annual toy giveaway at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An organization in Columbus hosted its annual toy giveaway and made a donation to the children’s hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Tuesday.
Wanda Amos and the Miracle Riders visited multiple rooms and gave away trucks, dolls, and even the famous Aflac duck to the children. Older children received Target gift cards.
“Anytime we get to spend some time up in the hospital and spend some time with the kids up here, it’s just an incredible moment,” said Scott Ressmeyer, founder of the Miracle Riders. “Who wants to be here on Christmas and surely the kids don’t want to be here around Christmas time. So, if we can walk into a room and they see us, and they smile and see all of the gifts that Wanda got for them, it’s just neat to see that.”
The group said the best part about the giveaway is seeing the children smile.
