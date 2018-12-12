Organization hosts annual toy giveaway at Piedmont Columbus Regional

“Anytime we get to spend some time up in the hospital and spend some time with the kids up here, it’s just an incredible moment,” said Scott Ressmeyer, founder of the Miracle Riders. “Who wants to be here on Christmas and surely the kids don’t want to be here around Christmas time. So, if we can walk into a room and they see us, and they smile and see all of the gifts that Wanda got for them, it’s just neat to see that.”