Phenix City police arrest two of three people wanted for armed robbery on 16th Place

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Two of three people believed to be involved in an armed robbery on 16th Place in Phenix City have been taken into custody.
An armed robbery was reported in the 1900 block of 16th Place on Nov. 22.
The victim reported they were held at gunpoint while property was taken from their home.
The suspects were described as two males who fled the scene in a vehicle being driven by a female.
Taylor Reed and Deandre Pickett have been arrested and charged with first degree robbery.
Police also say that more arrests in this case are pending.
