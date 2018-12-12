Phenix City police investigating armed robbery, says clerk also involved

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department have arrested two men they say worked together to commit an armed robbery.
On Dec. 2, an armed robbery was reported at the Bizzy Bee store on Crawford Rd.
The clerk reported that he was held at gunpoint and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as wearing a brown shirt and had his face covered with a mask.
Officers were able to identify the suspect as Richard Bowman and found the clerk, David Battles, to also have been involved.
Bowman has been charged with robbery and Battles has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and filing a false report.
