Rain Chances Going Back Up!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a frigid start this morning, look for temperatures to not be as cold through the overnight hours into your Thursday morning. Clouds will stick around through much of the day, and we will mention the risk of some isolated showers late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Rain will become likely Thursday night into the overnight hours and through the first part of our Friday with a half inch to inch and a half of rain possible across the Valley. Saturday will still feature lingering showers with a coverage around 30%, but the good news is that we don't anticipate it to be a washout or as wet as it has been the past two weekends. Sunday will feature lingering clouds, but mostly dry weather, and the weather for Monday through Wednesday of next week looks fantastic - very average for the middle of December with no rain to worry about. The next storm system should bring some showers our way by next Thursday and Friday.