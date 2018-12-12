Scammer reportedly trying to sell vehicles over the internet in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are warning the community of a scammer who is reportedly trying to sell vehicles over the internet via a business that closed more than a year ago.
Police say they have received several reports of a man named Brian Lopez advertising that he owns Foster’s Auto Sales, which can be found on Google as being located at 1511 Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange.
Foster’s Auto Sales has actually been closed since August 2017.
The man has attempted to defraud people by claiming to sell luxury vehicles over the internet.
Police say that most of the victims live outside of the United States, however.
Anyone with information on this case or has contact with Lopez or anyone claiming to work for Foster’s Auto Sales, please contact LPD’s Criminal Investigations at (706) 883-2620.
