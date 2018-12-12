Suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies in GA and AL, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect who is believed to be responsible for multiple armed robberies in Georgia and Alabama.
The armed robberies took place at AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Dollar General stores. Each robbery also occurred within thirty minutes of the store closing.
The suspect used a silver pistol with a black handle and wore a Cleveland Cavaliers hat.
He is described as being 6′1″, in his mid-twenties with a slender build and long dreadlocks which appear to have gold tips.
The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
