Truck driver rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Emergency crews performed a dramatic rescue outside a Houston gas station Tuesday.
Officials said a truck driver dropped his cellphone in a wooded area behind a Love’s truck stop.
He fell about 20 feet down a manhole when he went to retrieve it.
Another driver alerted a security guard, who called emergency crews to the scene.
Houston firefighters arrived and pulled the man out.
Police said he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
