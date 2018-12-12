19-year-old dies from injuries sustained in vehicle accident on Lee Road 270 in Beulah

BEULAH, AL (WTVM) - A 19-year-old from Valley, Alabama died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident in Beulah on Nov. 26.
Case Hoiness died Wednesday at 4:03 a.m. in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s intensive care unit. According to the Lee County coroner, Hoiness died from complications of multiple blunt force impact injuries.
The accident happened on Lee Road 270 near Lee Road 374 at around 8:25 p.m. The coroner says Hoiness apparently lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, overturning several times. He was ejected from the vehicle.
Hoiness was was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he remained in intensive care until his death.
The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
