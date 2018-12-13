Academy Sports + Outdoors partners with Columbus Police Dept. for bike giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with the Columbus Police Department to give way bikes to children for Christmas.
Thirty bikes and helmets were given out as part and an annual holiday bike donation program. The program rewards perfect attendance, academic performance, and good behavior along with children in need.
"I am so elated today to see all the kids and how happy they were and to know they were all doing well in school. And, doing a good job of minding their teachers and parents so that they could receive a bicycle today," said Cynthia Bobb with Academy Sports.
Academy’s bike donation program benefits 5,000 students and provides bikes to local schools across 16 states.
This year marks the fourth year for the donation.
