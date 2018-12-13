AL Attorney Gen. office to take over investigation into Galleria shooting, EJ Bradford death

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday that his office will take over the investigation into the Thanksgiving night shooting death of Emantic “EJ” Bradford.
Marshall said that his office will exercise jurisdiction into the prosecution of Erron Brown who is accused of injuring an 18-year-old that night, the officer-involved shooting death of Bradford and the injury of the 12-year-old who was also shot during the melee at the mall.
The attorney general’s office has gathered a group of experienced prosecutors to handle the investigation going forward, according to Marshall.
He said he also spoke to Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr several times during the investigation so far, and that Carr did not recuse himself.
However, Marshall said that Carr wrote a letter to the AG office regarding the investigation.
The letter revealed that the officer who shot and killed Bradford is a material witness in 20 cases.
Carr also acknowledged that some of those protesting Bradford’s death may have participated in his recent campaign and developed petitions when Mike Anderton was appointed interim Jefferson County DA.
“Based on the information, a fair-minded, objective individual could conclude a conflict of interest," Carr said in the letter.
Carr released a statement following Marshall’s comments that says that his office still stands ready to proceed with the case based on facts and evidence.
Read his statement in full below:
The City of Hoover also released a statement regarding the case.
“The City of Hoover has great confidence in Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, Alabama General Steve Marshall and every other law enforcement entity involved in this case,” the statement reads. " We will continue to cooperate with all investigating authorities as we seek the truth."
Protests have been ongoing since Bradford’s death.
This story is developing.
