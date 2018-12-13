Alabama Community College System creates online resource for Virginia College students

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Students displaced by the closure of Virginia College now have a new option for getting help to complete their degree.
The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) has launched an online resource for Virginia College students.
“At the Alabama Community College System, our doors are open and we encourage students displaced by Virginia College to contact our schools and discuss their options. Our staff is ready and willing to help in any way they can,” said Alabama Community College System Chancellor, Jimmy Baker. “We created this website to help students during what can be a difficult transition and we hope Virginia College students find it helpful as they plan their path forward.”
For more resources for obtaining transcripts, information on loans and a list of upcoming events, click here.
