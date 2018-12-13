Auburn woman arrested for stealing $50K+ in company funds from automotive supplier

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing $50,000 in funds from the company she worked for.
48-year-old Tammy Harris was arrested in connection with a theft that was filed with police in June 2018 following an internal audit by Arkal Automotive.
Harris reportedly worked as the Human Resource Manager at the Innovation Dr. business.
Investigation revealed that Harris fraudulently obtained and deposited more than $50,000 in company funds into various personal accounts while employed with the company.
Harris is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
