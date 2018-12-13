Bomb threats sent to businesses, universities, media across the U.S.

(RNN) - Outlets across the country are reporting bomb threats called into schools, businesses and newspapers.
No injuries are reported at this time.
Many of the threats came in the form of an email, demanding $20,000 in bitcoin, a digital currency.
“You must pay me by the end of the working day, if you are late with the transaction the bomb will explode,” the email read. “We arent (sic) terrorists and do not assume any responsibility for acts of terrorism in other places,” the email read."
Television stations were affected as were newspapers such as The Chicago Tribune and the Raleigh News and Observer.
Police departments large and small reported the threats.
Smaller communities, such as Anniston, Alabama near Birmingham also are handling multiple threats.
For some, the threat came in the form of an email.
“The Bitcoin-spam-scammers have moved on from fake blackmail threats to fake bomb threats,” Tom Scott said. “So far no-one’s paid anything to the address, and I suspect it’ll stay that way.”
