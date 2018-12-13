Columbus police searching for missing, runaway 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.
According to police, 15-year-old Shelby Summey ran away from DFCS custody. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Jordan high School on Howard Ave.
Summey is 5’0” and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and light brown hair.
Summey was last seen wearing a pink jacket, white jeans, and white sneakers,
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.