Columbus police searching for missing, runaway 15-year-old

Columbus police searching for missing, runaway 15-year-old
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. (Gunn, Olivia)
By Olivia Gunn | December 12, 2018 at 9:55 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 10:03 PM

COLUMBUS, GA WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Shelby Summey ran away from DFCS custody. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Jordan high School on Howard Ave.

Summey is 5’0” and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Summey was last seen wearing a pink jacket, white jeans, and white sneakers,

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.