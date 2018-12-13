Columbus ranked in top 100 safest driving cities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new study by Allstate has ranked the 200 cities with the safest driving records across the country.
Columbus ranks in the middle when it comes to safe driving, coming in at number 78.
According to the study, Columbus drivers have more years between claims than the average customer as well as fewer “hard-breaking” events per one thousand miles.
Last year, Columbus ranked 101.
Atlanta ranked 186 out of the 200 cities with Brownsville, TX taking the top stop.
