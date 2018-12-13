Columbus Tech hosting Preview Day for future students, Virginia College transfers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is doing its best to help students in Columbus who are affected by the closing of Virginia College.
Columbus Tech will host Preview Day on Thursday, which will focus on transfer students. Columbus Tech will also offer information about admissions, testing, and programs.
The college says it stands with other schools ready to meet with Virginia College students to do everything they can to get them back in the classroom as soon as possible.
Preview Day will take place at 9: 30 a.m. and another session will be begin at 5:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held in the McCauley Auditorium in Patrick Hall.
