Community gathers for vigil in honor of Columbus man killed on MLK Jr. Blvd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friends and family gathered in Columbus Wednesday night to remember the life a homicide victim.
People lit candles, released balloons, and expressed their heartfelt sympathy for the family of 34-year-old Derrick Scott and for the community as a whole. Scott was shot and killed on Dec. 9 inside of an apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Columbus police are currently searching for five suspects in connection to the shooting.
"Anybody that knew my brother, you had a friend for life,” said Scott’s sister, Saundra Shelton. “If you needed anything he was there, anything you needed he was just there. He was a good person and it shows with all of the love and support we got out here tonight. everybody came out here to support my brother."
"Derrick I love you so much. Mom's going to miss you. You told me you was coming back. He said mama I'll be right back," commented Scott’s mother.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4395.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.