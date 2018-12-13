It may or may not be a world record, but this 61-year-old did 7,000 crunches in an hour

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - How many abdominal crunches do you think you could do in one hour? What if the board was raised to a 45 degree angle?
A 61-year-old man in Salisbury may have set the world record today, and he’s doing it not for his own glory, but to help others.
“There have been world records for abdominal crunches, but never at a 45 degree angle, I’m going to be the first to do it," said ab cruncher John Peterson.
With Rayna Gardner at The Forum in Salisbury counting, and two volunteers keeping time, John was off. In order for each crunch to count, his shoulder blades have to come off the board.
At the age of 61, being in shape isn’t something new for John.
“Back in junior high, high school, college, I made a promise to myself, I would never let myself get out of shape," Peterson said.
As he rocked back and forth on the board on Thursday morning, others in the gym looked over occasionally and went about their own workouts. John says that’s what he likes to see and hopes his activity will encourage others.
“My main goal, no matter how young or old you are it’s never too late to exercise, no matter what."
He also says now that’s he’s in his 60’s, he likes to prove the naysayers wrong…
“You hear a lot of people saying, grandpa, you’re over the hill, you can’t do this, you can’t do that, that gives me the drive and determination…put your mind to it.”
With time winding down, John showed no signs of letting up, and didn’t even seem to be sweating very much…and after 60 minutes ticked off the stopwatch, he was done.
The final number? A gut ripping 7178 crunches at a 45 degree angle in one hour.
“But the key is, a healthy body, you only got one body, take care of it, it’s the one body you got," Peterson added.
John’s accomplishment may or may not be a world record. A check of the web site recordsetter.com shows two records for ab crunches in one hour, but neither of those were performed on an inclined board.
John is hoping the folks at Guinness will eventually take note of what he has done, and says he’s ready to go again anytime.
