Mother and daughter graduate from CSU together with same degree

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A mother and daughter duo are graduating from Columbus State University in the same semester with the same degree.
Andrea Jones and her daughter DeUndra will walk across the stage on Dec. 14 as 2018 graduates with bachelor’s of science degrees in health science.
Andrea always wanted to be a nurse, but was unable to attend school until later in life due to having to move as part of her husband’s career in the military.
Once DeUndra graduated from Shaw High School in Columbus, she decided she would join her mother at CSU.
Both also worked part-time jobs throughout school. Andrea worked as a medical desk clerk at Martin Army Hospital and DeUndra worked at Subway and as a babysitter for twin babies.
As Andrea’s graduation approached, she realized that adding a minor onto her degree would allow her to graduate alongside her daughter, so she decided to pursue a sociology minor.
Much of their family is expected to come from out of town for the Friday afternoon graduation ceremony, but they do not know DeUndra will graduating alongside her mother.
Thirteen years ago, Andrea’s husband Charles Jones passed away and always wanted Andrea to finish what she started in college, giving this graduation a special meaning for the family.
