New gas station set to open at Columbus Park Crossing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of Columbus’s newest gas stations is built and almost ready to open.
The Falcon gas station is the first public gas station to be built in the middle of Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Boulevard.
The Coop, a spin off of Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant, will open inside of Falcon and serve entrees like chicken and dumplings, macaroni and cheese, and cinnamon and sugar biscuits with cheesecake filling.
The gas station is expected to open January 17, 2019.
