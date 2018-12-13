Rain Becoming Likely Tonight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The next storm system that we have been tracking for you will spread rain across the area tonight with a good soaking expected overnight and early Friday. Look for 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain across the area between tonight and Saturday afternoon. Highs should be back in the 60s on Friday, but should hold in the 50s on Saturday with clouds and a morning chance of showers. Going into Sunday, clouds stick around and highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We expect dry weather on Sunday, and our forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week looks dry and calm with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Look for another storm system that may bring some showers to the area by Thursday, but I don't think we'll see any big shots of cold air as that system moves out - we're back in the 60s for NEXT Friday and Saturday with drier weather settling back in.