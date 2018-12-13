Rain Chances Back on the Rise

We only expect ½ - 1” of rain, but nevertheless, go ahead and have the umbrella with you at least through the early part of the weekend. We expect the best rain coverage overnight through the AM hours Friday, but a few more showers are possible Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Best case scenario, any lingering rain will clear out later in the day on Saturday, gracing us with better weekend weather—despite some clouds sticking around on Sunday. Good news is temperatures won’t be nearly as frigid as last weekend with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s.