Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests four fugitives from north AL

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests in a robbery that took place in Jasper, AL.
The TCSO was informed by Georgia State Patrol of a vehicle traveling northbound on I-85 out of Alabama that was possibly occupied by robbery suspects on Dec. 12 at approximately 2:00 p.m.
About ten minutes later, a GSP Sergeant and Troup County deputies were able to stop the vehicle at exit 14 northbound.
Two adult males and two adult females were arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail where they were questioned by detectives from Jasper.
The four have charges of robbery, theft of property and assault.
The only local charges on the suspects are fugitive of justice warrants.
The four will be sent back to Alabama once extradition is approved.
