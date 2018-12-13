West Point police investigating potential explosive device

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - The West Point Police Department is currently responding to a potential explosive device.
The threat is at the location of First Charter MHC - Charter Bank office on O.G. Skinner Dr. in West Point.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Traffic is being diverted from the area, but there is no word if employees are being evacuated.
Police are not calling this an isolated incident due to bomb threats across the metro-Atlanta area.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.