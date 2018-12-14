Armored truck deposits cash on highway in NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WPIX/CNN) - Imagine driving down the highway and seeing money fly around.
That's what some drivers experienced Thursday after an armored truck spilled cash.
Commuters captured the moment a Brinks armored truck spilled money all over Route 3.
Betsy Richards was on a bus into New York when suddenly everybody pinned themselves to the window and started screaming.
“It was literally money all over the highway. People were stopping their cars and realizing what was going on and jumping out of their cars and taking the money," Richards said.
The scene caused traffic and two crashes just after 8:30 a.m. The armored truck driver can be seen running all over the highway trying to collect the bills.
“And the sentiment on the bus was - we felt bad for the guy! Folks were like, ‘Oh he definitely is going to get fired.’ And folks felt bad. The driver himself looked both kind of laughing and crying at the same time - like this was absolutely absurd,” Richards said.
Detectives haven't been able to quantify just yet exactly how much money may be missing but police are investigating.
Police said they believe a door on the Brinks truck may have malfunctioned. Anybody with pictures video or information is asked to call.
The Brinks Co. had only this to say: “We can confirm that there was an incident with one of our trucks this morning which we are investigating.”
For those on the road, it was an episode they won’t soon forget.
“We were all just in amazement. I’ve had many different commuting stories to tell. And this one was at least kind of fun,” Richards said.
it was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the two crashes related to the incident.
