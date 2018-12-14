Auburn University student wins trip to the Super Bowl; training with NFL grounds crew

AUBURN, GA WTVM) - An Auburn University turf management student will head to the upcoming Super Bowl in Atlanta to train under legendary sports field groundskeepers.
Wilson Morgan, a junior turf management student, will spend the whole week leading up to the big game working with one of the top turf teams in the country. Morgan says he is interested in seeing the different challenges that go in to managing artificial turf.
The trip to the Super Bowl is the grand prize for submitting the winning application and essay in the 2019 Toro Super Bowl Sports Turf Training competition.
“I leave for Atlanta the week before the Super Bowl and so I think I’m going to get picked up from the airport and taken to the stadium. I think it’s going to be heads on- go into and that’s what it’s all about,” said Morgan.
Wilson is the first student to be tapped for the honor in the contest’s 16-year history.
