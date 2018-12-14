City of Columbus names former employee as new Clerk of Council

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has named a new Clerk of Council months after the person holding the position was placed on paid leave.
Sandra Davis, a former long-time employee of the Columbus Consolidated Government, has been named the new Clerk of Council, pending approval by the City Council.
Tiny Washington, Clerk of Council since 1996, was placed on paid leave in August 2018.
Davis previously served as the Deputy Clerk of Council for 18 years after beginning working in Juvenile Court in 1987.
She also served as Interim Clerk in 2011-2012 and 2014.
Davis is currently the Clerk of Commission for the Clayton County, Georgia Board of Commissioners where she has been the Clerk since October 2014.
“With Sandra at the helm of the Clerk’s Office, I know the Office is in good hands; her professionalism and work performance speaks for itself,” remarked Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Pugh. City Manager Isaiah Hugley made similar remarks, “Sandra is well qualified to be Clerk of Council; she will do an excellent job.”
