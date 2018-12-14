Columbus 5th grade teacher named finalist for international award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus teacher may be named the winner of global award with a $1,000,000 prize.
Eric Crouch, a fifth grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary School, has been named one of 50 finalists for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.
With Fort Benning being located so near Columbus, Double Churches Elementary has a large military population, making the school a “revolving door” with students consistently moving in and out due to their parents' military service.
A number of students also have learning disablities, dyslexia, ADHD or speech-related issues.
Crouch models his class on a project-based learning model that allows students to discover their passions and use it as a springboard for achievement.
As a Skype Master Teacher, Crouch’s students are able to connect with others around the world and may connect with several continents in one day.
The students also have had the opportunity to help build a school in Kimilili, Kenya, create 3D prosthetics for pets, provided family photos to families who cannot afford them and worked with engineers to create a robotic stuffed animal to help teach students how to regulate and share social and emotional needs
The 50 finalists represent 39 countries. The finalists were chosen from a pool of 10,000 nominations and applications from 179 countries.
The winner will be announced at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai on Mar. 24, 2019.
