CPD investigating armed robbery, assault on St. Mary’s Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on St. Mary’s Rd. in Columbus.
Police responded to the Summit Convenience Store in the 3800 block of St. Mary’s Rd. at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Management with the store also reported an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
According to police reports, this incident is continuing to be investigated as an aggravated assault and an armed robbery.
There is no word on if any injuries were sustained.
