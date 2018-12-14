CVCC hosting Information Day to assist Virginia College students following campus closure

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) will host Information Day to assist Virginia College students affected by its sudden closing.
Information Day takes place Wednesday, Dec. 19 at CVCC’s Wallace Hall. There will be two sessions, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CVCC offers associate in science, associate in arts, and associate in applied science degrees. The college offers more than 20 certificate programs in areas ranging from medical assisting to criminal justice and fire science. There is also no out-of-state fee for students who live within a 50-mile radius of the Phenix City campus.
“The announcement of the closure at Virginia College is unfortunate, and we want to do all we can to help those students meet their educational goals,” said President Jackie Screws, CVCC. “They may want to earn an associate degree or gain skills necessary to go right into the workforce.”
CVCC is located at 2602 College Drive.
