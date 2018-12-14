Global stocks slide following weak reports from China

SLOWING GROWTH: China's industrial output and retail sales kept growing in November, but the pace of growth slowed down. That could be another sign that China's trade dispute with the U.S. and tighter lending conditions are chilling its economy. For more than 20 years, China has been one of the biggest contributors to growth in the global economy, and when investors see signs the Chinese economy is weakening, they expect it will affect other countries like the U.S. that sell things to China.