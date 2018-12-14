Keep a lookout for strange behavior in your neighborhood with the RING by neighbors app

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -
“They can say hey I saw this person and show you the video and this is what they were doing,” said Libby Messiah, a Ring App User
It’s called the RING app. Now, it’s where neighbors can stay connected, notifying each other of any suspicious activity they need to be aware of. The app is based off of a service RING door bell where it records any activity that comes near your door.
Libby Messiah is a real estate agent in Columbus and with every home she sells she makes sure her clients are in the know.
“It can take pretty good video of what’s going on, on the streets and in front too. A car coming around the corner- it may get a license plate or as they come by and park in the drive you may get something," says Messiah.
You don’t have to have the doorbell to be on the lookout for creeps or porch pirates around your home, but if you do install the doorbell no one will see the activity around your home until you post a video.
“To save those pictures and share them with other members of the neighborhood and be able to communicate back and forth, hey I saw that too or let’s watch for this. I’ve seen everything from a child punching a snowman down to who’s dog is this," says Messiah.
The app is free of charge and the doorbell may run around 150 bucks keeping you aware of any strange behavior in your neighborhood 24 hours a day.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.