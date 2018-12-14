LaGrange announces city holiday schedule

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -The City of LaGrange will be closed for business December 24th and 25th for the Christmas holiday, although Police and Fire services will remain open.
Garbage and recycling pick up services will run as normal on Christmas Eve but citizens are asked to have cans out early so our crews can finish as quickly as possible. Garbage and recycling pick up service will not run on Christmas Day and services will be pushed back by one day.
The City of LaGrange will also be closed Tuesday, January 1st. All garbage/recycling pick up will again be pushed back by one day.
The City placed several extra garbage bins throughout the community to help with overflow trash during the holiday season. The bins are at the following locations:
- DFACS Building on Hogansville Road
- Hollis Hand School
- Granger Park Track
- Brenda Boulevard @ Kings Park Lane
- Colquitt Street near McGregor Street
- Daniel Street @ Dix Street
- Wilkes Street @Unity School
