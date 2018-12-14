Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam that has resurfaced.
According to the sheriff’s office, a caller states that a family member has been arrested and then requests money to be paid over the phone by a credit or debit card.
Authorities are reminding everyone that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone and ask for any form of payment by phone or to purchase gift cards to pay fines.
Anyone who has received a similar call is asked to report it to FTC at 1-877-382-4357.
