Multiple bomb threats across Columbus, police say
By Alex Jones | December 14, 2018 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 11:24 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple bomb threats across the city of Columbus.

The reports of the bomb threats came in to police on Dec. 13.

The first of three threats was reported from St. Luke School on 11th St. just before 1:15 p.m.

The second came in just after 2:00 p.m. to Hughston Clinic Human Resource Department in the 6200 block of Veterans Pkwy.

The last bomb threat was made towards St. Francis Columbus Clinic just before 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on if employees and students were evacuated from the buildings.

This comes after reports of a “potential explosive device” being reported in West Point, GA yesterday afternoon.

These cases are currently under investigation.

