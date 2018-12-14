2 Reese Road Leadership Academy students heading to regional spelling bee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two elementary school students in Columbus are getting ready for the regional spelling bee after winning the competition at their school on Friday.
Fifteen students participated in the spelling bee at Reese Road Leadership Academy. Fifth-grader Ryan Tadiparthi was crowned the champion and fourth-grader Rachel Luke came in second place.
Both students will head to the regional competition. The winning word was “Borneo.”
News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier was the word pronouncer.
Congratulations to the winners and all who participated.
