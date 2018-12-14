Scandal-plagued CBS grants $20M to 18 women's rights groups

FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. CBS is pledging $20 million in grants to 18 organizations dedicated to eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace as the network tries to recover from the scandal that forced the ouster of Moonves. CBS said Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 that the money will go toward helping the organizations expand their work and “ties into the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its own workplace culture.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)