Second man arrested in with connection September Auburn shooting death on W. Magnolia Ave.
22-year-old Michael Long
By Alex Jones | December 14, 2018 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 11:50 AM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A second man has been arrested in connection with the September shooting death of an Auburn man.

22-year-old Michael Terrell Long of Auburn was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The arrest came as a result of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Evan Wilson.

17-year-old Jarvis Nichols was previously arrested and charged with Wilson’s murder.

Long was identified as being present and firing a weapon during the incident.

He was arrested while in Auburn Municipal Court answering to unrelated charges.

Police say additional arrests are likely.

