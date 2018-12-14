Second man arrested in with connection September Auburn shooting death on W. Magnolia Ave.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A second man has been arrested in connection with the September shooting death of an Auburn man.
22-year-old Michael Terrell Long of Auburn was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
The arrest came as a result of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Evan Wilson.
Long was identified as being present and firing a weapon during the incident.
He was arrested while in Auburn Municipal Court answering to unrelated charges.
Police say additional arrests are likely.
