Some Showers Linger Into Saturday

As we head into the first and middle parts of next week, the weather looks great - highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next storm system will impact the area by Thursday and Friday of next week with another round of showers. Highs look to cool off a bit after that system moves out - highs will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies for the last weekend before Christmas. We will be sure to keep watching any changes to that forecast closely for you!