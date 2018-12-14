Some Showers Linger Into Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The system that brought us rain throughout the day will continue to spread a few showers our way on Saturday, but the idea is that the day will not be a washout and will be a lot different from the past two Saturdays. Sunday looks like a dry day, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. Look for temperatures in the 50s both afternoons.
As we head into the first and middle parts of next week, the weather looks great - highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next storm system will impact the area by Thursday and Friday of next week with another round of showers. Highs look to cool off a bit after that system moves out - highs will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies for the last weekend before Christmas. We will be sure to keep watching any changes to that forecast closely for you!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast- http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.