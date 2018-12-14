Suspect wanted in Phenix City for auto burglary at downtown Troy University campus

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Phenix City in connection with an auto burglary.
The burglary happened Dec. 14 at the downtown campus of Troy University. According to police, the suspect then used a credit card take from another car burglary and used it at the Marriott and Circle K in Columbus.
Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2837.
