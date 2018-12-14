UNC system rejects $5M plan to house Confederate statue

In early December, the Chapel Hill campus trustees proposed a site about a mile from the main quad where the statue previously stood, saying they had to balance safety concerns with a strict state historical law on Confederate monuments. UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and several of the trustees said they would have preferred moving the statue off campus entirely, but they were restricted by the 2015 state law on Confederate statues and other monuments. North Carolina's law on historical monuments allows relocation in only narrow circumstances, such as to preserve the artifact or because of construction.