Wet End to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we head into the weekend, rain unfortunately makes an appearance once again in our forecast, but thankfully it won’t stick around too long. Friday will be on the wet side with off-and-on periods of light to moderate rainfall.
Any thunderstorms should stay south of the Valley, but a warm front lifting northward today will put us well into the 60s this afternoon—nothing like the cold rain we saw last weekend! Rain lingers overnight, but showers taper off Saturday morning, giving us just a mostly cloudy and cool weekend with highs in the 50s.
Overall, the pattern next week looks quiet, seasonable, and dry, though we may have a few showers to contend with by Thursday. Otherwise once we get past today, no big cold snaps or potent rainmakers to deal with in the foreseeable future.
