WTVM Editorial 12-14-18: Join our toy drive

(WTVM) - The Christmas and Hanukkah season is a wonderful time of the year, when giving gifts brings delight to all of us and reminds us of being children, anxiously and hopefully waiting for a special holiday surprise!
Giving has many faces during the holidays, from free meals to food drives, from angel trees and Secret Santas and maybe Christmas bonuses, if we’re lucky.
But for children, what really puts smiles on their faces this time of year are toys. And that depends on local toy drives that make sure as many kids as possible get a gift and have something to celebrate.
Many organizations hold worthy toy drives and this year, WTVM is proud to add a new one in the community.
WTVM and our client partners, Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Gil’s Auto and Newk’s Cafe teamed up to create the 1st Annual WTVM Toy Drive.
You’ll be hearing much more about the Toy Drive this month.
You can donate unwrapped toys at any of our partners’ locations, at the Columbus, Opelika and Auburn locations of Newk’s Cafe, the Gil’s Auto locations in East Alabama and Columbus and at APCU’s location on Bradley Park Drive.
If each of us could drop off just one toy for a needy child, think how much better and brighter the holidays would be, for some deserving families often in the shadows, who want to provide a happy day for their children, but are struggling.
Our toy drive can do something simple, but generous with your help: give those deserving families and their children the feeling of joy this holiday season.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.